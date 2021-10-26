Lingering Showers through Wednesday Morning then Clearing

Boise received 1.27" of rain from Friday through Monday bringing the monthly total to 1.92" which is 250% of normal! This is great news for our moisture-starved state.

McCall received 2.50" of rain and more is on the way not only Monday Night but also later next week!

The valley will dry out late in the day Wednesday giving residents time to rake some of the new-fallen leaves especially Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend a cold front will drop temperatures back into the 50s starting Saturday and there is a slight chance of a shower with a better chance of showers in the central mountains.