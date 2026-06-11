Lighter winds, sunny skies, and heat building into next week

Good morning, Idaho!

After a chilly start to the day, sunshine takes over, and temperatures begin a steady warmup across southern and central Idaho. High pressure building over the Pacific Northwest will bring clear skies, lighter winds, and much drier conditions through the end of the workweek.

Idaho News 6

High temperatures today will climb 8 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with the biggest warmup across central Idaho. The warming trend continues on Friday, when many locations will be nearly 20 degrees warmer than they were on Wednesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine and light winds both days, making for great outdoor weather. Temperatures level off slightly this weekend as a weak disturbance passes through Montana, bringing a modest increase in northwest winds Saturday. However, dry weather and mostly sunny skies will continue across the region.

Looking ahead, the heat builds again early next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are expected to reach the 80s in the mountains and the mid-90s across the lower valleys, including the Treasure and Magic Valleys. Areas south of Mountain Home could even have a 15-20% chance of reaching 100 degrees.

Hot and dry weather is expected to dominate through next week. Enjoy the cool weather while it sticks around!

Idaho News 6