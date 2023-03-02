Light snow showers will develop in Idaho today

We're tracking a band of moisture moving through central Idaho today bringing snow showers to our higher elevations.

Mountains will see 1-3 inches of snow accumulation while the lower valleys will see less than an inch....very little if any accumulation. However, we could see some light sprinkles develop in the Treasure Valley this afternoon with temps warming up to the low 40s.

Be careful on the roads and watch out for ice.

Friday looks to be fairly dry in the region with another system making its way to Idaho over the weekend.