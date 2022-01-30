Light snow overnight across the area

A storm system will move across the northwest producing light snow in most locations. A few inches in the mountains and just a dusting to a coating of snow in the Treasure Valley.

McCall should see about two inches of snow overnight with snow showers continuing on Monday then letting up Monday night. More snow showers are likely on Tuesday in the central mountains that could produce another inch.

For the Treasure Valley, the dusting to coating could make for some slick roads in parts of the valley Monday morning. During the day Monday, we can expect sunshine to develop along with some gusty NW breezes that will scour out the inversion and finally clear out the cloud cover from the western valley.

While our weather pattern is changing a bit, it is not going to give southern Idaho much snow. However, north-central Idaho (north of the Salmon River) will see some significant snow over the next week to ten days.

