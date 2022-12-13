Light snow is headed for Idaho Wednesday

Low clouds & dense fog will yield to some later afternoon and evening snow for the Treasure Valley. This will be a very light snowfall for the state and should arrive in McCall by 1 pm and in Boise around 5 pm. I expect a dusting or less west of Boise and a dusting to an inch possible east of Boise. Some slick driving conditions could be with us especially east of Boise for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning for the western Magic Valley.

Dry and cold weather with areas of dense morning fog should then stay with us through the coming weekend with valley high temperatures dropping from 31 Wednesday to the mid-20s by the weekend. Overnight low temperatures could drop to near 10 degrees at times.

Our next storm will be a wetter one and could hit the entire area sometime Monday or Tuesday.

Stay connected right here for updates to my extended forecast.