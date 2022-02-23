Watch
Light snow in the valley Thursday morning

Some slick roads possible
Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 23, 2022
Arctic air is in place over the entire northwest and light snow will move over the area Thursday with a dusting to a half-inch likely in the valley Thursday between 8 am and noon. The Thursday morning commute could be slowed by 9 am as light snow has the potential of causing some slick roads.

This is not a big storm and it is lacking substantial moisture so snow amounts will be light across the entire state with 1"-2" of fluffy powder at the ski resorts.

Thursday will remain very cold with temperatures in the valley struggling to make it to the freezing point and a brisk breeze will continue in the afternoon.

Cold mornings will continue into the weekend but afternoon high temperatures will warm into the 40s.

Next week a moist flow of pacific air will bring more substantial snow to the west-central and Boise mountains while the valley will see temperatures soar into the mid-50s.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on Thursday's snow.

