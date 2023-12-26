Light snow for the Tuesday morning commute, then back to dry and mild conditions

Mother Nature failed to provide a white Christmas in the Treasure Valley, but clouds began to overspread the region during the evening ahead of a weak disturbance moving inland. Light snow showers will impact the valley through around 10:00 AM this morning, before gradual clearing during the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Treasure Valley until noon for the threat of snow-covered and slippery roads during the morning commute. However, amounts should remain fairly light on the order of a dusting to 0.5". Mountain areas will see 1-3". Up to an inch of snowfall is expected for the Magic Valley, with snowfall moving in around 9:00 AM.

Snow clears for the afternoon, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Some clouds cover rolls back in tomorrow morning along with a stray sprinkle or flurry. While temperatures warm on Wednesday, a gusty east-southeast breeze sustained at 10-20mph will develop during the afternoon. Wind chills will remain in the 10s and 20s.

Dry and seasonably mild temperatures persist for the remainder of the week as high pressure dominates the weather across the Pacific Northwest. It will be unsettled for the weekend, with most of the activity affecting the mountains.