Light precipitation possible Saturday morning before beautiful Sunday and active week ahead in Idaho

An upper ridge building in from the coast will bring a pleasant weekend to the region, though a chance of light precipitation will linger into Saturday morning before Sunday delivers one of the nicest days of the year so far. An active stretch of weather then returns next week as a Canadian trough brings cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and mountain showers.

Tonight will see increasing clouds as weak warm air and higher moisture content move into the region. Light and spotty precipitation is possible from late tonight into Saturday morning, with snow levels starting at mountain valley floors where up to an inch is possible. The lower Snake Plain west of Mountain Home and southeast Oregon down to the Nevada border have a 15 to 30% chance of measurable rain. After some morning fog Saturday, skies will gradually clear through the afternoon.

One Day this Weekend looks a lot better than the other!

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/6/26

Sunday is shaping up to be the highlight of the week with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to around 65 degrees - about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. It should be a great day to get outside and enjoy some early spring weather.

The pleasant conditions won't last long, however. A Canadian trough will take control of the pattern Monday through Friday, bringing a noticeable cooldown, gusty westerly winds, and mountain precipitation. The primary frontal passage will occur late Monday into Tuesday, with the best precipitation chances over high terrain in northeast Oregon and southwest Idaho at 30 to 50%. Winds will increase across the region, especially Tuesday into Thursday.

There is some uncertainty in the pattern by midweek. Weather models are split between a warmer and drier solution with high pressure building in, and a cooler and wetter solution with the Canadian trough deepening further over the region. The current forecast strikes a middle ground, keeping the Snake River Valley and Idaho-Nevada border mainly dry and warm, while introducing a 20 to 40% chance of precipitation over high terrain in northeast Oregon and southwest Idaho Thursday and Friday.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Wind becoming calm.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light wind.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny and absolutely amazing! High near 65. Light wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light wind.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, blustery & colder, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

