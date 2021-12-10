Light dusting of valley snow Friday, heavy widespread snow in the mountains this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Isolated snow showers from this morning clear up but left behind light accumulation. Cold and dry northwest winds are anticipated for the rest of today. Winds will increase this evening to push along the snow storm heading to our mountains tomorrow.

Initially, snow levels will be low enough that the valley could see light snowfall once again tomorrow morning. However, in the west central/ southwest Idaho and east central Oregon will receive significant widespread snow, heavy accumulations expected over the course of several days with Saturday being the most notable.

Overall, snow total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are possible over the weekend period for the Baker County, west-central Idaho, and Boise Mountains. In addition, winds will be breezy, creating blowing and drifting snow. As a result a winter storm watch is in effect for all of Idaho's central mountains.

For the west-central mountains, it starts early Saturday morning and lasts through Tuesday. The McCall area along with most communities around 5000 feet should see between 1-2 feet of snow that will come in waves. Brundage, Tamarack, and Sun Valley resorts should see at least 2 feet of snow if not more as next week progresses. This should be just in time for school letting out for winter break.

