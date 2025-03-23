Let the warming begin, find out just how warm you can expect it to get

Clouds were dominant on Sunday with a few light showers but milder weather will continue to stream northward into Idaho this week. The clouds will thin out on Monday in the valley with temperatures soaring to near 70 degrees!

The heat will continue as high pressure builds into the northwest. The warmest day will be Wednesday followed by more seasonable weather for the second half of the week.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. light wind.

Monday

Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. light wind

Tuesday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 76. Light wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny & unseasonably warm, with a high near 80. A breeze

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.