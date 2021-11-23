Let it snow, let it snow; flurries fall in Boise for the first time this season!

NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday fog developed throughout portions of the lower Snake Plains and southeast Oregon. Visibility in Ontario, Oregon was down to a .25 mile with Boise in between four to six miles of visibility.

Following this morning's fog came a prominent cold front that not only brought dense clouds and fog but rain and snow to the Treasure Valley.

Snow flurries are expected through 10 am but will quickly shift to rain/snow or simply rain by noon. Drier weather resumes this evening except in our central mountains where widespread snow will continue to fall overnight. Accumulations will be up to three inches in elevations 3,500ft and above by tomorrow.