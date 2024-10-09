Latest updates on the mild week ahead and Hurricane Milton

Local Forecast

We are certainly getting a copy and paste forecast for the Month of October. If you enjoy the sunshine yesterday and 80s in the afternoon, you're gonna love the day ahead will continue to start the morning off chilly and reach mid 80s this afternoon.

Winds this afternoon look mostly calm across the area, however, if you are located in Southern Harney, Malheur, or Owhyee Counties wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph due to a cold front approaching the area. This will elevate wildfire conditions along NE Idaho near Salmon and portions of Stanley, therefore a red flag warning has been issued for these areas. Be sure to watch for any smoke plumes if you're traveling towards NE Idaho!

Thursday will be slightly different, with the cold front approaching clouds will build in through the morning and temperatures will cool back to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Through the weekend temperatures warm back up towards the 80s and upper 70s, looking to be another wonderful weekend!

Idaho News 6

Updates on Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has now intensified back into a Category 5 and has sustained winds speeds at 160mph. It's forecast cone has been shifted Southward, now putting Sarasota in the direct sight of the eye wall. This could still possibly change, but the models have it now arriving inland as a Category 4, though it could still be a 3.

In areas directly in sight of the eye wall storm surge could be anywhere from 8ft to 15ft, making it deadly.

If you have loved ones in the area be sure to check in on them, and make sure they are taking the precautions necessary to get to their evacuation zones.