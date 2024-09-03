Latest updates on smoke plumes, storms, and the week ahead

Good Morning Idaho

Yesterday storms tracked in through SW Idaho producing lightning and localized gusty winds. Chief Meteorologists Scott Dorval has estimated this has produced 22 new wildfires. If you see a smoke plume be sure to report this, it's still possible areas shaded in pink below for wildfires to still occur.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Below are power outages still existing from yesterdays events. If you are unable to get power before the heat ramps up again, Boise City Hall and Boise City Library are cooling centers.

Today, storms will track through Valley County, and near Salmon from 1pm to 4pm. Storms will produce gusty winds once again and lightning. Remain weather aware as we head through Tuesday together.

As far as the smoke plume goes, I do expect dense smoke to build back in the area by Wednesday morning. Models pick up light to moderate smoke for today, however with new wildfires, this may contribute to dense conditions returning sooner.

If home is in Eastern Oregon, or SW Idaho today will be mostly sunny. Temperatures remain cooler in the mid 80s before turning up the heat into the weekend.

As always take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/