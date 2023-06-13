Last day of storms before cold front changes conditions tonight

You know the drill! Once again, we are set for scattered mountain showers Monday in the region.

The heaviest concentration of active weather will be in the central Idaho area, but we are also going to see a lot of activity along the southern border and into the Magic Valley. These areas will track around 60% rain by noon with the strongest storms developing around 6PM (75-90%). Heavy downpours expected at times with possible hail and gusty winds also at play.

We'll see a few storms pass through the Treasure Valley bringing about a 40-50% chance of rain this afternoon with the biggest chance around 6PM.

Overnight into the early hours of Wednesday morning, a cold front associated with a trough of low pressure will sweep into SW Idaho. This will clear out much of the precipitation and cool us down for a few days.