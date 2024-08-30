Labor Day Weekend is here what you need to know

Happy Friday everyone

It was a wonderful start to the week temperatures have been comfortable. Unfortunately, the smoke plume began to build back in towards the Treasure Valley yesterday.

Today this will continue to be one of the first things you notice walking out the door, we will see improvements into Sunday. However, until then I would refrain from spending long periods of time outdoors.

Other than smoke temperatures are returning toasting up this weekend. Highs will remain within the 90s. Hottest day of the weekend looks to be Sunday, Boise will touch 97 degrees.

We do have chances of rain, however, it looks to be for Monday and heading towards the higher elevations. We will keep an eye on this as we go through the weekend.

As always, take care of yourself and others.

