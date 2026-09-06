Labor day showers expected, will they impact your plans?

An incredible start to the holiday weekend with clear skies and perfect temperatures — will the nice conditions last?

The National Weather Service is forecasting showers in the next couple of days, but they arrive at favorable times.

The first wave of showers comes in early Sunday morning, in the middle of the night, with a clear Sunday coming. Temperatures are expected to drop going into Monday, when there are more showers, but good timing will hopefully not ruin your plans.

Showers arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, and clear weather comes for the rest of Labor Day, so let's hope the showers arrive between the sun setting and rising.

After the holiday weekend, skies clear and warmer weather moves in. It's expected to hit the upper 60s Monday and jump to low 80s by the middle of our work week. Skies look to stay clear into next weekend.

Our extended outlook has us trending slightly warmer than normal in the middle of the month and wetter than usual, so be ready for more showers to come.

Have a great holiday weekend, Idaho!

WATCH FULL FORECAST HERE—