Labor Day is here and Red Flag warnings have been issued here's why

Labor day is here, I hope everyone has had a restful weekend thus far.

Air quality has improved dramatically across SW Idaho. I would just be mindful of time outdoors if you have any respiratory matters.

Idaho News 6

An approaching upper level low will bring a chance of strong storms with local gusty winds, and lightning. Isolated storms look to track in early in the morning, and again scattered in nature by 4 pm within the Magic Valley and portions of Southern Idaho, and Oregon.

In response to these storms, a Red Flag Warning has been issued across SW Idaho and SE Oregon. Keep an eye out for any smoke plumes in your neighborhood.

Idaho News 6

Friendly reminder to enjoy the holiday, but be sure to hydrate as temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid 90s.

We can expect a cool down into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Take care of yourself and others

