Labor Day is here and Red Flag warnings have been issued here's why

Labor day is here, I hope everyone has had a restful weekend thus far.
Air quality has improved dramatically across SW Idaho. I would just be mindful of time outdoors if you have any respiratory matters.
An approaching upper level low will bring a chance of strong storms with local gusty winds, and lightning. Isolated storms look to track in early in the morning, and again scattered in nature by 4 pm within the Magic Valley and portions of Southern Idaho, and Oregon.
In response to these storms, a Red Flag Warning has been issued across SW Idaho and SE Oregon. Keep an eye out for any smoke plumes in your neighborhood.
Friendly reminder to enjoy the holiday, but be sure to hydrate as temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid 90s.
We can expect a cool down into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Take care of yourself and others
