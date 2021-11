NAMPA, Idaho — Expect enough sunshine to make you smile this Friday. Increased cloud coverage late in the day with highs in the 60s.

On Saturday we'll start out dry but Boise and areas in the east could see rain developing just after 4 pm. Impacts are minimal with showers only expected to last two or three hours. Sunday will be dry again but it will be significantly colder with highs barely reaching 50 degrees.

The next round of rain comes Tuesday of next week.