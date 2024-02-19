Keep the umbrella near you! Here's what to expect for Presidents Day and the start of the work week.

Good Morning Idaho!

Moisture moved through the area this weekend bringing us showers Saturday night into parts of Sunday.

Hang in there as we are expecting another round of rainfall today. A warm front will move across the region today from East to West, bringing snow levels to 3500-5000 feet. Snow is expected in Burns/Baker area early this morning. Mid morning snow levels will rise to 5000-6000 feet, changing snowfall into rain.

The warm front will reach Southwest Idaho between early morning to mid day, bringing brief, but isolated showers to much of the Snake River Valley. As the front moves through, easterly winds will pick up making for a chilly morning. Gusts may get up to 40-45 mph.

Idaho News 6 Showers expected early morning to mid day.

Showers will clear by the afternoon in the Treasure Valley but remain in the Magic Valley until 5 pm. With the next round of moisture, mountain snow is expected bringing another 1 to 2 inches to most areas.

Keep the umbrella and jacket on you as scattered showers are expected until Wednesday. As we move into the weekend conditions become mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s! Spring will soon be on the way (I hope)

