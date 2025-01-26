January stays dry but February is set to change that

A clear and cold weekend continues on with this week seeing a slight bump in temperatures and our dry streak is set to come to an end as the month changes.

The rest of the weekend and this week looks to stay dry and cold with a slow climb from low 30's to low 40's which will be nice. An air stagnation order will hit parts of western Idaho starting tomorrow so air quality will take a bit of a dip.

As the month comes to an end we start to see more precipitation arrive for the western U.S. and Idaho will see some of that soon. February first looks like when it will arrive bringing in rain snow mixes as the temperatures will be warmer.

A few systems will pass on through to start the month which will be a good break from the dry Winter we have gotten. Mountains are expected to get snow as it is cooler but watch for Valley rain with this incremental warm up into the end of January.

Until then stay nice and warm and enjoy the great sunshine we have been receiving.