It's the hottest time of year and it sure feels that way

After a comfortable morning, the valley is seeing high temperatures in the upper 90s again.

Wednesday and Thursday should top 100 with highs between 100-104 across the valley. Sunshine will be abundant and the threat of storms almost nonexistent.

Another weak wave of low pressure will skirt by to our northwest but will be close enough to drop high temperatures to around 96 for Friday and Saturday with sunshine continuing.

Saturday and Sunday should be a few degrees hotter but most valley locations should stay just below 100.

There is a chance that we could see multiple days later next week at 100-105!

