Watch Now
Weather

Actions

It's hot out! Heat continues in Idaho

Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 20:22:22-04

Temperatures continue to warm over the next few days due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the region.

Please use caution with these temperatures and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses. Look before you lock! It is dangerous to leave children and animals locked in cars with these conditions.

Sundays high temperatures in the valleys will rise to the mid- to upper-90s by the hottest part of the day.

On Monday, Treasure Valley is on track to reach the triple digits - 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The Magic Valley is slightly cooler and may not break 100.

Normal temperatures this time of year typically reach the mid- to upper-80s by the hottest part of the day. So when we get into 90 degree territory we are above normal.

By Tuesday we'll see a brief cool down, following by another increase of temperatures.

Little to no precipitation is expected in our extended forecast for the following week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018