It's HOT! Long term heat wave settles in

High pressure pattern in western U.S.
Boise's 10 Day Weather Trend
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 07:23:22-04

A long term heatwave is expected to extend through next week in Idaho.

This is because of a large mass of high pressure that's situated over the southwestern United States. This mass is HOT and heating many cities to above normal levels...Boise will join this trend TOMORROW with temperature above 100 degrees. It appears this pattern will sit with us through the weekend, and likely through next week.

Typically this time of year, our average temperature is in the mid-90s. When we see highs in the triple digits, this is about 5-10 degrees above normal for July.

With this increase of heat there is an increase in risk for heat-related illness as well as fire danger. Stay safe and limit outdoor exposure over the next week.

