It's hot! Heat advisory issued through Sunday night

Temperatures soar into the triple digits this afternoon and excessive heat is being tracked throughout the weekend in southern Idaho/eastern Oregon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Sunday reminding us to use caution in this weather. Limit outdoor excursion, drink plenty of water and know the signs of heat-related illness. Never leave any person or animal in a hot car.

On Friday morning, we wake up to some hazy skies in the Treasure Valley area as well as the central mountains. We'll see that smoke thinning out by the afternoon and as of this morning, air quality has not been impacted.

Highs throughout the region are looking warmer than normal. Glenns Ferry will be especially hot with a high of 107 today!

Idaho News 6

We're looking at slightly cooler weather next week, but temps stay relatively warm with highs in the 90s in the Treasure Valley Monday through Thursday.