Temps in the Boise hit seasonable levels Wednesday as warmer air starts to build back over the region. We're a few degrees warmer than Tuesday and temps will climb through next week.

Treasure Valley is looking at highs in the low 90s with some partly cloudy skies developing this afternoon.

Mid-90s over the weekend and pushing into the upper 90s early next week. Not a lot changing in th forecast beyond climbing temps as this ridge continues to build.