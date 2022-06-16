It's getting hotter! Temperatures rise to the 90s in some ares of southern Idaho Thursday

Temperatures warm up into the mid-80s tomorrow in the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley is set to see even warmer conditions with high temperatures reaching the low-90s. It's going to sizzle with temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal!

Idaho News 6

Have sunglasses and ice water handy and try to enjoy the heat if you can, because this weekend temperatures are set to drop once again.

Low pressure is building off the coast. Currently it's pushing north outside of our region, but come Friday it will start to sweep into the area from the south. Temperatures will get cooler Saturday and Sunday, and some precipitation and thunderstorms could arrive.