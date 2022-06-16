Watch
Weather

Actions

It's getting hotter! Temperatures rise to the 90s in some ares of southern Idaho Thursday

Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 20:03:45-04

Temperatures warm up into the mid-80s tomorrow in the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley is set to see even warmer conditions with high temperatures reaching the low-90s. It's going to sizzle with temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal!

Boise 10-Day Weather Trend

Have sunglasses and ice water handy and try to enjoy the heat if you can, because this weekend temperatures are set to drop once again.

Low pressure is building off the coast. Currently it's pushing north outside of our region, but come Friday it will start to sweep into the area from the south. Temperatures will get cooler Saturday and Sunday, and some precipitation and thunderstorms could arrive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018