It's beginning to look a lot like summer!

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 10:26:48-04

NAMPA, Idaho — It's finally here, my pick day of the week!

75-degrees with clear and sunny skies, what more could you ask for in Idaho towards the end of spring?

With unstable weather Sunday through yesterday, these calmer conditions are a friendly reminder that summer is just around the corner!

Heading into Thursday and Friday temperatures sit in the high 80's but there's potential to reach 90-degrees in some places Thursday.

Enjoy the warmer, drier weather as Sunday we have potential for light showers in the valley and thunderstorms in the mountains.

