It will finally feel like Autumn, at least for a little while, here is what you can expect

Big Cool-Down Monday, Followed by Warm-Up

Get ready for a refreshing change! Monday brings a big cool-down, with highs plummeting to near 70 degrees. Enjoy the calm winds and sunny skies, perfect for outdoor activities.

Weekly Forecast:



Monday : Sunny, High 70, Low 44

Tuesday : Sunny, High 77, Low 50

Wednesday : Sunny, High 78, Low 47

Thursday : Sunny, High 77, Low 50

Friday : Sunny, High 84, Low 55

Saturday : Sunny, High 81, Low 54

: Sunny, High 81, Low 54 Sunday: Sunny, High 80

Warm-Up Ahead:

Temperatures rise quickly mid-week, with Tuesday reaching 77 degrees and Wednesday hitting 78. Expect plenty of sunshine and light winds. The warm-up continues into the weekend, with Friday's high soaring to 84 degrees.

Stay Weather-Aware:

Check back for updates and make the most of this beautiful week ahead!