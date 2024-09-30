It will finally feel like Autumn, at least for a little while, here is what you can expect

Big Cool-Down Monday, Followed by Warm-Up
Get ready for a refreshing change! Monday brings a big cool-down, with highs plummeting to near 70 degrees. Enjoy the calm winds and sunny skies, perfect for outdoor activities.
Weekly Forecast:
- Monday: Sunny, High 70, Low 44
- Tuesday: Sunny, High 77, Low 50
- Wednesday: Sunny, High 78, Low 47
- Thursday: Sunny, High 77, Low 50
- Friday: Sunny, High 84, Low 55
- Saturday: Sunny, High 81, Low 54
- Sunday: Sunny, High 80
Warm-Up Ahead:
Temperatures rise quickly mid-week, with Tuesday reaching 77 degrees and Wednesday hitting 78. Expect plenty of sunshine and light winds. The warm-up continues into the weekend, with Friday's high soaring to 84 degrees.
Stay Weather-Aware:
Check back for updates and make the most of this beautiful week ahead!