It has been a while but a weather change is on our doorstep

One more day of sunshine, light wind, and valley temperatures close to 80.

A cold front will move through the area Monday night bringing a slight drop in temperature and gusty breezes Tuesday afternoon but no precipitation and little if any cloud cover.

The coolest morning this week should be Wednesday with a low in the upper 30s for the first time in a while. I still do not expect frost just yet,

A warming trend will ensue Wednesday afternoon bringing temperatures to the upper 70s again as early as Thursday.

The next threat of rain and cooler weather may not be until October 22nd. Stay connected for updates on this possibility.