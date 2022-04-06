It doesn't get much better than sunny and 70

We had a taste of what is to come on Thursday. Spectacular weather for just about anything outdoors. It will be chilly in the morning but 70 with sunshine and light wind in the afternoon. The pollen count will be in the extreme category again but that would be the only downside to Thursday.

On Friday a powerful cold front will be approaching from the west. Most of the daylight hours will be spent ahead of this front in the unseasonably warm air. Expect a high near 80 degrees in the valley. A southeast breeze will be blowing much of the day between 10 and 20 mph but this will be a warm breeze. By 6 pm the cold front will be barreling through Canyon county with winds shifting out of the west and gusting to 40-45 mph along with blowing dust. This front along with the dust should reach downtown Boise just before 7 pm. I do not expect rain in the valley so we should not have a repeat of the mud falling from the sky as we did on Monday.

Saturday is likely to be a windy and much cooler day but there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

By Sunday there could be a shower in the valley while the central mountains will see some showers Saturday and Sunday. It will be almost 35 degrees colder on Sunday than on Friday.

On Monday afternoon rain could push into the Treasure Valley with a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday and we can expect only a slow warming trend back to normal into the following weekend.

