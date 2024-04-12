Watch Now
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Here's the latest forecast.

Posted at 4:04 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 06:04:06-04

Happy Friday Idaho!

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 50s, reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. While a large warm up is expected today and tomorrow. Daytime heating and moisture will result in isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Treasure Valley Day planner

Areas in dark green are at a marginal risk for strong winds, heavy downpour, and hail. It's always best to be prepared, secure items outdoors, and park your car in the garage! If you are heading out on the town tonight, be sure to keep an eye out on the storms! or download the Idaho News 6 app that's available to stay up to date on all weather.

Severe Weather Outlook

Saturday trends on the drier side with a few light showers lingering over the mountains. Going into Sunday, temperatures cool to the upper 60s with a light rain shower passing through in the later morning.

The next work week temperatures cool significantly to the 50s.

Have a good weekend Idaho

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

