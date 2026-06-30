Isolated storms Tuesday before a warming trend brings near-perfect holiday weekend weather

Lingering moisture and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday before a warming and drying trend delivers near-normal temperatures and dry conditions for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Light showers will continue through this evening under lingering moisture and weak dynamics on the back side of the departing low-pressure system. As the upper-level support departs, skies are expected to clear overnight, allowing temperatures to reach about 5 degrees below normal.

Drying out and heating up into the weekend in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 6/30/26

A shortwave passage is on track for Tuesday afternoon and will combine with residual low-level moisture and weak instability to support isolated thunderstorm development. A few storms will initially develop across Malheur and Baker County Tuesday afternoon before tracking eastward into southwest Idaho during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The main threats with these storms will be gusty outflow winds and lightning.

By Wednesday, the shortwave exits to the east, bringing mostly clear skies back to the region. Temperatures will gradually warm through the period, reaching the low 80s in the Western Snake River Basin by Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible (20 percent chance) along the Idaho-Nevada border and across the central Idaho mountains where moisture and instability remain sufficient.

Continued troughing will remain over the region Thursday and Friday, with the last of the embedded shortwaves bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms across the higher terrain of southwest Idaho and cooler than normal conditions through the end of the week.

Fourth of July Outlook

The timing of the warming trend could not be better for the holiday weekend. The Four Corners ridge will intensify over the weekend, bringing higher atmospheric heights and rising temperatures back to near normal. The combination of warm but not excessively hot temperatures and dry conditions should make for a very pleasant Fourth of July. There is an outside chance of 10 to 20 percent probability of temperatures exceeding 95 degrees on July 4th through the lower Snake River Plain.

Mountain Recreation Outlook for the Holiday Weekend

For those heading into the mountains of Idaho for the holiday weekend, conditions will be generally favorable. The warming trend will bring comfortable temperatures to mountain valleys and higher terrain. While isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday over higher terrain, the weekend itself looks dry and pleasant. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of the lingering thunderstorm potential Thursday and Friday before conditions improve for the holiday.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light wind.

Wednesday

Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 81. Light wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny & warmer, with a high near 84. Light wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Friday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 57.

Independence Day

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.