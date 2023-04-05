Isolated showers in southern Idaho, mostly dry conditions elsewhere

On the back-end of a trough of low pressure, systems continue to develop and drop moisture in south-central Idaho Wednesday.

If you live in Camas Prairie, the western Magic Valley, or southern Twin Falls County expect some light snow this morning with little accumulation. Around noon, the showers will start to fizzle out.

Everywhere else in our region - the Treasure Valley and most of central Idaho - will see a calm and dry day due to a large ridge of high pressure dominating the Pacific NW region. We'll see a bump in temperatures due to this over the next couple days.

We'll see a return of low pressure moisture Thursday night, so plan for rain/snow Friday and slightly cooler weather.

Despite this wet weather, we're ultimately looking at an overall warming trend through the weekend. We're looking at temps in the high 60s by Sunday!