Inverted air continues to keep temps cooler in the valley, and slightly warmer in the mountains

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 17, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — Snow briefly fell across east central Oregon and west central Idaho mountains this morning. Snow accumulations ranged from little to none. Cooler air aloft will weaken surface based inversion but not eliminate it. As a result morning fog and low level clouds will persist across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho through this week.

In the seven day extended forecast, models agree that Thursday looks to be the only active weather day with a small possibility of active weather briefly carrying over into Friday morning.

