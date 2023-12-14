Inversion continues with climbing temperatures for the weekend

It's been a fantastic week of weather in the mountains above the inversion layer, but the valley is still affected by low clouds and patchy fog each morning. If there was snow on the ground, mornings would be colder and there would be more fog in the Treasure Valley.

Temperature inversion persists through the weekend, but valley temperatures rise, weakening it and allowing for increased sunshine. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s. The mornings will turn a bit chillier, falling into the low to mid 20s.

We're watching a storm system that will approach Idaho early next week. While valley temperatures will be too warm for snow, wintry weather is probable in the mountains. As of now, it appears the disturbance will only drop 1-4" in the central mountains. However, stronger system looks to impact the west towards the end of next week.