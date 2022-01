NAMPA, Idaho — Widespread, low clouds remain in place throughout areas 5,000ft and below this morning. Dense patchy fog in portions of the Magic Valley are also prominent.

Conditions should clear this afternoon. In the west and east central mountains scattered snow showers are likely after 4 p.m. Little accumulation is expected.

By Sunday the 30th, snow should return to central Idaho and begin several days of snowier conditions for the northwest which will likely include the Treasure Valley.