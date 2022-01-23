Inversion conditions return but could break again soon

After sunshine on Friday and Saturday, the inversion has trapped low cloud cover back in the valley again and it should last through Monday but sunshine should return to the valley Tuesday as a disturbance crosses eastern Idaho with a cold front that should be just enough to stir up the inversion again.

The rest of the week will remain dry for western Idaho with high pressure continuing to dominate the northwest.

By Sunday the 30th, snow should return to central Idaho and begin a weather pattern of snowier conditions for the northwest which could include the Treasure Valley.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates as to when that snow returns to Idaho.