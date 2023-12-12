Inversion causes cool, cloudy conditions for the rest of the week

High pressure is building into the West leading to dry conditions and strengthening temperature inversions. Expect low clouds and dense fog for the next several days, with poor visibility, particularly during the morning commute. Use caution when caught in dense fog!

Daytime highs will remain steady in the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. This is slightly above average for this time of year!

A seasonably warm and dry pattern looks to persist right up to Christmas. However, a system will approach the area on Monday which could trigger off scattered showers.