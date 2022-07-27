Intense heat continues to bake the region through the weekend

Boise hit 100 on Tuesday and topped out over 100 on Wednesday. with abundant sunshine.

Expect 100-107 again on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with potentially the hottest day on Sunday when Boise could officially see 106! A heat advisory continues through at least Saturday.

Some smoke from the Moose fire near Salmon should be more noticeable on Thursday morning and this could keep the high temperatures down 2-3 degrees but it will still be unseasonably hot!

Thunderstorms will be forming over the Sun Valley area that may drop some heavy rain which could cause some brief rises in creeks and streams in the area.

