Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .

Similar conditions are in store for Sunday while high temperatures throughout southern Idaho rise by a few degrees.

Temperatures are set to continue to climb through next Thursday. For example, Boise could reach almost 90 degrees that day. After that temperatures are set to drop again as low-pressure sweeps back through the region.