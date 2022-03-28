Increasing wind and a mid-week cooling trend

A few showers and isolated storms will move through southwest and central Idaho through Monday night. The wind will make a comeback and be with us off & on through the week.

The wind could gust to 40 mph on Tuesday in the valley. Sunshine will likely dominate the day and the temperatures will be well above normal in the 60s but the wind will be a bit of a nuisance later in the day.

Temperatures will cool to just below normal by Thursday then back to the 60s over the weekend. Right now it looks to be dry this weekend but showers may fall in central Idaho and there is a chance my forecast for the weekend could change if that storm system moves further south.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates!