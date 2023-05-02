Increasing sunshine and temperatures Tuesday

After a mostly cloudy morning across the area, we can expect an increase in sunshine over the valley into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain

15 degrees above normal.

Expect more warmer-than normal weather for Wednesday with a valley high in the low to mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny through the early afternoon followed by increasing late-day clouds.

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds along with some afternoon showers. It will be a little cooler with a high in the mid-70s. More showers and possible storms will continue into the night.

There is a good chance of numerous showers and possible storms on Friday with much cooler temperatures only near 60. (8 degrees below normal).

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers through the weekend and possibly into mid-next week with temperatures below normal in the low to mid-60s.

There will be an increasing threat of flooding for creeks, streams, and rivers in central Idaho into this weekend as rain adds to the already melting snow. Please be careful near rivers and prepare in advance if you are in a flood-prone area.

There is a flood advisory in effect until 5 pm Sunday. Here is what the weather service says:

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on the potential for flooding.