Increasing showers & storms through Friday. Here is my updated forecast.

Showers & storms are moving toward the Treasure Valley from the southeast and will arrive later this afternoon. There is the possibility of severe wind gusts in some areas.

A storm system over California the past few days will move directly over Idaho on Friday bringing more showers and isolated storms. Heavy downpours are likely in some areas favoring eastern Oregon, and the West Central Mountains. Up to a half inch of rain is possible in the valley with up to an inch of rain in the central mountains. This will significantly increase the flood threat to some mainstream rivers like the Weiser River and Payette River near Crouch.

Anyone living near small creeks, streams, or rivers should be alert for rising water through the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooling dramatically on Friday to the 50s in the valley then slowly warm to the low 60s for the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend there will be a chance of showers but most of the time it will be dry and comfortable. The best chance for a shower popping up will be during the afternoons.

