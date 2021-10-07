Increasing Showers & Storms on Friday

After a pleasantly cool Thursday in the valley we can expect the chance of showers & storms to increase into Friday.

The normal high temperature for Boise is near 70 and it may only reach 60 on Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers & possible storms.

Saturday promises to be sunny with a cold start and blustery, cool wind blowing during the day.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday and late-day showers are likely into the nighttime hours.

On Monday morning it could actually snow briefly as much colder air moves in the area! It will be a blustery, cold day Monday in the valley.