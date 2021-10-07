Watch
Weather

Actions

Increasing Showers & Storms on Friday

Unseasonably Cool with a High only Near 60
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 18:46:48-04

After a pleasantly cool Thursday in the valley we can expect the chance of showers & storms to increase into Friday.

The normal high temperature for Boise is near 70 and it may only reach 60 on Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers & possible storms.

Saturday promises to be sunny with a cold start and blustery, cool wind blowing during the day.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday and late-day showers are likely into the nighttime hours.

On Monday morning it could actually snow briefly as much colder air moves in the area! It will be a blustery, cold day Monday in the valley.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018