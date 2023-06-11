Watch Now
Increased storm threat Monday and Tuesday, then drier weather

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 11, 2023
The risk for thunderstorms continues into Monday and Tuesday, with a greater risk of storms impacting valley locations as well as mountain locations. With plenty of moisture pleasant, heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the main threat. However, gusty winds and small hail are possible.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night ushering in a cooler and drier airmass. Temperature will cool close to, if not a tad below average for the rest of the week. It will also be on the breezy side.

Additional moisture associated with another Pacific storm system will increase the shower and thunderstorm chances towards next weekend. Overall, there are no signs of the active weather pattern settling down through the end of June.

