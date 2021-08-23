Increased smoke and clouds keep temperatures cooler than average

NAMPA, Idaho — Consistent. That's the keyword for this week's forecast.

Sunny skies, patchy smoke, and 80-degree weather is expected over the next seven days. However, on Monday a weak cold front pushes in more wildfire smoke from California and increases overall cloud coverage making high temperatures anywhere from five to ten degrees cooler.

On Wednesday another cold front rolls in triggering the possibility of isolated thunder and lightning storms in mountain areas surrounding central Idaho. This system will carry little to no moisture.

Conditions remain dry and wind calm in the valley for the foreseeable forecast.