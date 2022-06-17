Watch
Increased clouds and wind speeds this afternoon as temperatures slowly drop through the weekend

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:04:28-04

NAMPA, Idaho — At the beginning of this week warmer air replaced some of the cooler air across southern Idaho.

After experiencing our warmest day in the extended forecast (91-degrees) temperatures drop nearly 10-degrees today and are expected to drop to the high 60's by Father's Day.

These temperatures drops are associated with another push of cooler air and will essentially lay the foundation for storms in our mountain locations. Thunderstorms favor the western mountains Saturday and eastern mountains Sunday.

Temperatures in both locations will be relatively chilly as well.

