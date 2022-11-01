In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.

To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!

Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon.

Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near Pocatello and Idaho Falls today - wind speeds 30-40 mph expected with wind gusts up to 60 mph. This region will get the worst wind, but areas of Owyhee County and Twin Falls County will also get some intense wind - 15-25 mph at times this afternoon and through the evening. The east central mountain region will also see some breezy conditions today.

This afternoon/evening precipitation will hit the west side of Idaho. The Treasure Valley will see around 60% of the area get rain around 6 PM. To the north in the west-central mountain area rain will hit earlier in the day, around 12 PM, and that rain will turn to snow later in the evening when temperatures drop. Magic Valley won't see the precipitation hit until around midnight.

This system will continue to hit overnight and through tomorrow with isolated showers.

Temperatures will be COLD this week as we drop below normal due to this low-pressure pushing into the region.