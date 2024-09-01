Improving air quality but but more lightning headed our way: here is the latest!

The smoke is finally thinning out with our red air quality from this morning improving to yellow as of mid afternoon. I do expect some smoke tonight but further improvement is likely on Monday and by Tuesday the air over all of southern Idaho and much of central Idaho will be dramatically better.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance for some thunderstorms containing locally gusty wind and lots of lightning. New fire starts are possible and a red flag warning has been posted for this reason.

After temperatures soaring into the upper-90s Sunday we have cooler air coming in by Monday night. By Tuesday we can expect a sunny, breezy, and refreshing day with great air quality and temperatures in the mid-80s.