Impressive rain and snow on the way

Happy Wednesday everyone we are making way through the hump of the week.

Today

Pack the jacket we are getting breezy conditions through the afternoon. It will remain quiet cloudy through today with a slight chance of showers for the morning commute, it looks more likely that we will see rain start up around 5pm.

Weather Summary

The rest of the week looks to be rainy and breezy! An atmospheric river will bring us an impressive amount of moisture. Today, it will first start as snow with snow levels being near Valley floors, then gradually turn over to rain as snow levels increase through the week.

A bulk of the moisture looks to focus over the northern portions of our viewing area, with precipitation totals hovering between 1"-3" through early next week.

Mountain Snow

The moisture will first kickoff as snow, and bring plenty of it! It's possible that Mountain Valleys receive between 2"-6", with a foot or more above 7,000 ft! Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for high elevation passes through 5 am Thursday along the Boise Mountains and West Central Mountains.

If you are traveling to the mountains or live within the areas expecting heavy snowfall, drive safe and slowly! Roads will be icy.

The weekend

The weekend continues the rainy pattern as temperatures drop towards the mid 40s!

Buckle up for some rain, and what a good week for chores.

